'RRR' star Ram Charan organises langar at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wife Upasana shares video - Watch

Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her visit to the holy place.

Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan has been winning hearts for his gesture of organising langar at Amritsar's Golden Temple recently.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her visit to the holy place.

She also spoke about the langar seva organised by Ram Charan and shared that she represented him as he was shooting for 'RC15'.

"As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege and opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan," she wrote.

 

The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana.

After learning about the langar seva, fans lauded Ram Charan for his selfless gesture.

"God bless him. He is truly a star," a social media user commented.

 

"Through all the little little things you both inspire us to become better version of ourselves," another one wrote.

Earlier this year, Ram Charan visited the pilgrimage with the cast of 'RRR'. 

