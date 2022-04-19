हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is full of ‘gratitude’ as she seeks blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple: PICS

Kiara Advani will share screenspace with Ram Charan in 'RC 15'.

Kiara Advani is full of ‘gratitude’ as she seeks blessings at Amritsar&#039;s Golden Temple: PICS

New Delhi: Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'RC 15' in Amritsar, recently shared pictures of herself from her visit to the city's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kiara shared two pictures of herself standing with her hands folded in front of the shrine.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor donned a white kurta with a bright yellow dupatta.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Gratitude."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The beautifully captured images garnered more than five lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans.

Kiara flew to Amritsar earlier this week to shoot for her upcoming political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

