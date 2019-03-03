Saaho team releases Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday

On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, the team of Saaho released the Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho on March 3rd and once again, it increased the expectations of the audience. This action-packed one minute video has many more thrilling and spine chilling visuals than Chapter 1.

With most fascinating action sequences which begin with guns blazing all over, this video reveals birthday girl, Shraddha Kapoor's action-packed avatar. Prabhas is also seen in a super-stylish look which gives a preview of the high octane action, where the Saaho team shot for back-to-back scenes.

Sharing the video, makers tweeted captioning, "Wishing the leading lady of #Saaho @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday! Here’s presenting Chapter 2 of #ShadesOfSaaho showcasing guns and goons! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations#ShadesOfSaaho2".

Starring Pan India superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, 'Saaho' will also star Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, among others.

Prabhas's next big outing Saaho is a high octane action thriller, the shoot for which is currently under progress. A UV Creations production, 'Saaho' is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth.

The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.

Director of photography is Madhie and versatile editor Sreekar Prasad, along with designer Sabu Cyril have a done tremendous job in this film.