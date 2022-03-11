Samantha raises hotness in a deep neckline gown, Rashmika Mandanna calls it 'lit'! - PICS

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu upped the hotness quotient with her stunning looks at the Critics Choice Film Awards. She wore a green-black Gauri and Nainika evening custom-made gown with a deep neck and braided hairstyle.

Samantha's bold outing at the awards night got her celeb friends' attention. From Raashi Khanna to Rashmika Mandanna - all hailed her ravishing avatar on social media. She was styled by her favourite Preetham Jukalker. The long floor-sweeping silk train attached to Sam's dress made it stand apart.

The Critics Film Awards were held in Mumbai on March 10, 2022, and Aparshakti Khurana turned host for the evening. Neha Dhupia, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha among several others attended the event.

On the work front, Samantha has the mythological film Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara respectively. She will also make her international film debut with Philip John-directed Arrangements of Love.