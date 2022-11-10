Samantha’s fans go crazy ahead of ‘Yashoda’ release, display huge posters of the actress across cities

New Delhi: As Samantha starrer Yashoda inches closer to the release, fans can’t wait for the action-thriller that marks one of the biggest female-centric film in India. While fans across the Southern part of the nation are showering their love with grand gestures, Samantha expresses her thoughts about her first Hindi theatrical release.

Creating a frenzy across varied parts of the nation, Samantha's fans showed their support for the film with huge poster cut-outs displayed in different cities. From Hyderabad, Rajamundry, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nandyal, Vijaywada and Vizag, humongous cut-outs of Samantha in her Yashoda avatar have been displayed to mark her biggest Pan-India release.

Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 Mass cutouts in Telugu States (TS & AP) for #YashodaTheMovie Releasing on [11-11-22]



Dream from Every Actresses But You made it Indeed a special moment for you nd your fans Equal to a Hero stardom



1)Hyderabad#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha

Releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Yashoda emerges as the widest pan-India theatrical release for a female centric film in India, which is also incidentally Samantha's first Hindi film.

Talking about her first, Samantha said, "I am quite nervous, I don't know what to expect but I really happy with the way the trailer has been received by the Hindi audience. I am extremely happy and humbled by the response."

After the success of Samantha's first nationwide appearance with 'The Family Man', her stardom rose manifold across the nation. Adding to the frenzy, Samantha's bold and beautiful avatar in 'Ooo Antava' made the actress one of the most-loved actors in India. Gearing for ‘Yashoda’, Samantha has created immense buzz for the film with her power-packed action avatar.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, starring Samantha in the lead. The action thriller also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma amongst others. With Mani for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.