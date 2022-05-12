SARKARU VAARI PAATA Full HD Movie LEAKED ONLINE: South superstar Mahesh Babu's eagerly awaited Telugu actioner Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) has been hit by piracy online. Several reports claim that the full HD movie is available for free download on various torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, and Onlinemoviewatches among many others.

Mahesh Babu starrer has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release today. Reports allege that many torrent sites and telegram channels including the notorious Tamilrockers have made the movie available for free watching online in HD quality.

These notorious platforms are infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies ahead of the big screen release, thereby affecting the business massively.

RRR, ATTACK AND OTHER FILMS ON TORRENT SITES

Earlier, films including RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online and hit by piracy.

Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.

MAHESH BABU'S SARKARU VAARI PAATA RELEASES TODAY

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. It is written and directed by Parasuram. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The actioner features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

The film opened in cinemas worldwide on May 12, 2022.