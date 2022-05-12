New Delhi: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 Collections Predictions - South superstar Mahesh Babu's much-hyped Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened in theatres today and as expected, the buzz is getting higher than ever. The Telugu actioner has had a phenomenal start overseas as the numbers suggest and is likely to sky-rocket in the coming days at the ticket counters.

SARKARU VAARI PAATA BOX OFFICE Day 1 Collection REPORT

Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Bollywoodlife.com, "The buzz around the film is good, especially in Telugu states. It can be a non RRR record. It’s released in Telugu in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the rest of India. It’s not dubbed in any other language, but it’s released with English subtitles. So, it can do around Rs. 50 crore gross in India."

#SVP B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R REPORTS #SarkaruVaariPaata Opens to sensational WOM talk from USA Premieres Hearing Very good response for Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh’s performance & swag! Another Massive Blockbuster under his name for sure pic.twitter.com/8Ln3oJw9vz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has touched the figure of $800K (6.19 crores in INR) in USA premieres till now as per FlyHigh Cinemas on social media. They tweeted: “The Rampage Continues…! #SVP USA premières striked Humongous $800K+ Gross…#SVPUsaSandhadi.”

FANS WATCH SARKARU VAARI PAATA

With an ocean of fan following that Mahesh Babu has, many thronged social media on sharing their excitement over the Telugu actioner's mega release worldwide. Take a look at a few fans' reactions online:

#SarkaruVaariPaata If this film works at box office it’s just because of One and Only #MaheshBabu’s Stardom https://t.co/fuFY8XtROa — (@BheeshmaTalks) May 12, 2022

Family audience baga connect avtharu Bagundhi movie #SarkaruVaariPaata — Ross Taylor (@Ross_Taylor7) May 12, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaata Final premier number will be second highest for telugu filim in 2022 next to mighty RRR @urstrulyMahesh Second highest for superstar mahesh pic.twitter.com/5nEsPTxyYX — NST #SVPonMAY12 (@urstrulyNST) May 12, 2022

MAHESH BABU'S BLOCKBUSTER RECORD

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s previous outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was a massive hit and had collected Rs 260 crore gross at the box office worldwide.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. It is written and directed by Parasuram. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The actioner features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

The film opened in cinemas worldwide on May 12, 2022.