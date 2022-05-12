हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 collections prediction: Blockbuster overseas opening, check fan reactions!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 Collections Predictions: The Telugu actioner stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. 

Mahesh Babu&#039;s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 collections prediction: Blockbuster overseas opening, check fan reactions!
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 Collections Predictions

New Delhi: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 Collections Predictions - South superstar Mahesh Babu's much-hyped Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened in theatres today and as expected, the buzz is getting higher than ever. The Telugu actioner has had a phenomenal start overseas as the numbers suggest and is likely to sky-rocket in the coming days at the ticket counters. 

SARKARU VAARI PAATA BOX OFFICE Day 1 Collection REPORT

Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Bollywoodlife.com, "The buzz around the film is good, especially in Telugu states. It can be a non RRR record. It’s released in Telugu in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the rest of India. It’s not dubbed in any other language, but it’s released with English subtitles. So, it can do around Rs. 50 crore gross in India."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has touched the figure of $800K (6.19 crores in INR) in USA premieres till now as per FlyHigh Cinemas on social media. They tweeted: “The Rampage Continues…! #SVP USA premières striked Humongous $800K+ Gross…#SVPUsaSandhadi.” 

FANS WATCH SARKARU VAARI PAATA

With an ocean of fan following that Mahesh Babu has, many thronged social media on sharing their excitement over the Telugu actioner's mega release worldwide. Take a look at a few fans' reactions online:

MAHESH BABU'S BLOCKBUSTER RECORD

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s previous outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was a massive hit and had collected Rs 260 crore gross at the box office worldwide. 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. It is written and directed by Parasuram. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The actioner features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

The film opened in cinemas worldwide on May 12, 2022. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sarkaru Vaari PaataSarkaru Vaari Paata reviewSarkaru Vaari Paata box office collectionsMahesh Babumahesh babu news
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu fans jump to support superstar over his controversial 'Hindi films can't afford me' statement

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Ukraine released video of the destruction of the T-90M tank