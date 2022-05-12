New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu's controversial remark on Hindi films has got him into trouble. He made the comment at actor Adivi Sesh's 'Major' trailer launch, which has sparked a debate.

MAHESH BABU'S CONTROVERSIAL REMARK ON BOLLYWOOD

When asked about joining Hindi films at the event, Mahesh Babu said, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don't want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I've always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn't be more pleased."

MUKESH BHATT AND RAM GOPAL VARMA REACT TO MAHESH BABU'S COMMENT

Now, not just the netizens but directors Mukesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma too have reacted to the comment. Ram Gopal Varma told India Today.in, "It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did. Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood."

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt also told the publication, "He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it."

Adding more, he said, "It depends on the actor's relationship with the makers or his desire to work with a particular filmmaker. Sometimes, it so happens that if an actor has a desire to work with a very successful director and when it happens, the actor ends up working for free or some people just go out of their way to do things. I respect that emotion and we work on those emotions."

MAHESH BABU'S PRESS NOTE

Soon after the statement went viral, Mahesh Babu's team issued a press note claiming that what he said had been taken out of context.

"Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," reads the press note.