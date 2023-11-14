NEW DELHI: Director Atlee made his stunning Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' this year. The film, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. As the film was about to release in theatres on September 7, a buzz had started doing the rounds that Thalapathy Vijay would also be a part of the film. While the reports turned out to be just a rumour, Atlee has now confirmed his next upcoming project will be with Shah Rukh and Vijay.

A TOI report stated that Atlee was speaking to popular YouTuber Gopinath when he mentioned his conversation with Shah Rukh and Vijay. The report stated that Atlee had invited the two superstars Vijay and Shah Rukh to his birthday bash.

The filmmaker said, "I called Vijay Anna and invited him to the party, and he said he would make it for sure. So, when he came, Shah Rukh sir and Anna discussed between themselves and called me. Shah Rukh sir told me if I ever have plans of directing a dual hero film, they both are ready for it. Vijay Anna also said, 'Ama pa'. So, I am working on it. It could be my next film."

The report added that Shah Rukh told the 'Jawan' director that if he is ever planning to make a film with two male leads, they are ready to work on it. Atlee then confirmed at the interview that he is working on the ambitious plan and it could be his next film. The director said, "I am working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let’s see."

Meanwhile, apart from this, Atlee also has a movie from a big banner in the pipeline. Before 'Jawan', he has several hit films like 'Bigil', 'Mersal', and 'Theri' to his credit.

Talking about 'Jawan', the movie also marked the Bollywood debut of south actress Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi was seen as the main antagonist in the film. The movie had a cameo role by Deepika Padukone which also received a lot of love.