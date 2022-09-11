NewsEntertainmentRegional
SIIMA AWARDS 2022

SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh bags ‘Most Loved Hindi Actor’ award, says, ‘I love the diversity in our culture...’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bagged the award for 'Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India' at SIIMA Awards 2022. He said that he is proud of the diversity in India's film industry.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, with his path-breaking performances and string of blockbusters, has emerged as one of the biggest pan India stars of this country. SIIMA, in its 10th year, has awarded him with the ‘Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India’ trophy. While receiving the honour, Ranveer said that he is proud of the diversity that India has to offer which makes our country’s film industry rich and dynamic.  

He said, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artist. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It's because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all, and most of all you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that.” 

He added, “That's my favorite part about India’s 75 years of independence. There used to be a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it is that we don't live in such a time anymore. Like Bong Joon-ho said on the Oscar stage, I'm so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from in different languages and different cultures.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer further said that the South film fraternity and the mesmerizing talent that it has to offer inspires him. He said, “You have captured the imagination of the entire and beyond and that’s the credit to your craft, that’s credit to the hand work and sincerity. You inspire me!” 

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ releasing this Christmas and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. 

