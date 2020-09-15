Slice-of-life time travel Tamil sitcom 'Time Enna Boss' trailer unveiled - Watch

New Delhi: Created under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions, Tamil sitcom 'Time Enna Boss' trailer has been unveiled today. Featuring Robo Shankar, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavanishankar, Alexander Babu, Sanjana Sarathy, Mamathi Chaari and Karunakaran in pivotal roles - the show premiers on Amazon Prime Video.

'Time Enna Boss' brings a humorous take on the topic of time-travel. The show is a light-hearted slice of life sitcom filled with laughter-inducing moments and rib-tickling comedy.

Watch the trailer of Time Enna Boss:

Time Enna Boss is a Tamil sitcom that deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travelers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai.

Speaking on the new project, Pushpa Kandaswamy - MD Kavithalaya, “The concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative, taking the audiences on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter. fun and heartwarming moments. After Harmony with A.R.Rahman, we are happy to be associated once again with Amazon Prime Video for our second venture -- Time Enna Boss which we believe has the potential to delight audiences in the south. In Time Enna Boss, Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artists from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people's moods during these unprecedented times. We are confident that the Tamil audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed creating it.”