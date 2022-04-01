Sonal Chauhan and Akkineni Nagarjuna's LEAKED pic from The Ghost sets, check out!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan will be seen opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost'. This happens to be their first collaboration together on-screen. The Nagarjuna starrer is said to be a high-octane action entertainer directed by none other than, Praveen Sattaru. 

Recently both Nagarjuna and Sonal had jetted off to Dubai for the shoot of their action film and what one can expect is surely intense stunt sequences given how fit the duo are. Ever since they began the Dubai schedule, there have been pictures doing the rounds on social media, the latest of which has surely piqued our interest! 

The most recently leaked picture reveals Nagarjuna and Sonal’s intense Interpol officer-look that they don in the film and fans have been circulating the picture of their favourite actors on social media! 

Not with just their chemistry which is clearly winning the hearts of netizens, but also their looks from the shoot is getting everybody super excited for the duo! Nagarjuna’s tough officer look is making the girls go weak in the knees whereas Chauhan looks fierce and intense in the picture. 

After wrapping the lengthy Dubai schedule, the team has returned to India. 

 

