Vijay Deverakonda

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's shirtless pic goes viral and oh no one's complaining!

Vijay Deverakonda looks super hot in the viral picture which has garnered over 2,020,899 likes on Instagram as of now. 

New Delhi: South sensation Vijay Deverakonda, better known as Arjun Reddy amongst fans has once again set the internet roaring with his viral picture. Vijay posted a shirtless picture of himself chilling with his 'cute beast' aka pet dog and internet had a meltdown. 

Vijay Deverakonda looks super hot in the viral picture which has garnered over 2,020,899 likes on Instagram as of now. Check out his picture: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Cute Beast 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda made his movie debut in 2011 release Nuvvila. Then in 2015 came Yevade Subramanyam which gave Vijay prominence. He became a heartthrob with 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu.

In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda gained massive stardom with Sandeep Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy'. This film gave him immense success and recognition. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu that year.

He went on to star in movies like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala among others. He was featured by Forbes India in their 30 Under 30 list of 2019.

He was last seen in 'World Famous Lover' and next has an untitled venture with Puri Jagannadh which happens to be a bilingual project. 

 

Vijay Deverakondaviral picSouth actorTelugu actorVijay Deverakonda pics
Trending: Ram Charan's dance-off with his niece is the best thing on internet today
