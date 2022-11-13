SS Rajamouli confirms ‘RRR’ sequel, says his father V. Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

New Delhi: After the massive success of period-drama ‘RRR’, SS Rajamouli has now announced that the sequel of the film is in the pipeline. After having a blockbuster run at the Indian box office, the film went to rule the charts in Japan.

Spilling the beans on its sequel, SS Rajamouli has said that his father V Vijyendra Prasad is working on the development of the story. According to a report by India Today, RRR director SS Rajamouli said at an event in Chicago, “My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story.” However, it is unclear about when the show will go on floors.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial has received great response from all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed ₹1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action-drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022. It starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.