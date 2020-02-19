हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suriya

Suriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

The photograph currently has over 2000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Suriya shares a &#039;happy selfie&#039; with wife Jyothika
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Southern superstar Suriya has shared a happy selfie with his actress-wife Jyothika.

Suriya on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of himself with Jyothika. The two are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

The actor just wrote alongside the image: "@jyothikah"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@jyothikah

A post shared by Suriya (@suriyasivakumarofficial) on

The photograph currently has over 5500 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, Suriya will be seen in "Aakaasam Nee HaddhuRa" directed by Sudha Kongara. The film will release on April 8.

On the Bollywood front, he will be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in the upcoming film "Rocketry - The Nambi Effect".

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

 

Suriya Jyothika
