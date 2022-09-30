Suriya's Soorarai Pottru bags 5 major honours at 68th National Film Awards 2022!
New Delhi: The Amazon Original Movie bagged all major National Film Awards in the feature film all-language category including Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya) and Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay and Best Background Score
Announced on July 22, Soorarai Pottru took the internet by storm and created cinematic history by bagging all major accolades at the 68th National Film Awards. Today, the National Awards ceremony that took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, witnessed the cast and crew being honoured with the 5 awards presented by President Draupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur. Suriya was joined by his wife and co-producer Jyothika who attended the ceremony in Delhi.
The film won 5 of the main awards in the Feature Film Category.
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd; Director: Sudha Kongara
Best Actor: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actor: Suriya
Best Actress: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actress: Aparrna Balamurali
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara
Best Background Score: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - GV Prakash Kumar
Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Puthum Pudhu Kaalai) and produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga and Aalif Surti, Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya alongside Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, Retd. Army captain and founder of the famous low-cost airline Air Deccan.
Soorarai Pottru is streaming now on Prime Video
