topStoriesenglish2569577
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VANI JAYARAM

Suspicious Death? Tamil Nadu Police Begins Probe into Vani Jayaram's End

Vani Jayaram, after the passing away of her husband Jayaram in 2018, was living alone in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Vani Jayaram, after the passing away of her husband Jayaram in 2018, was living alone in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai.
  • A maidservant Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at her residence, arrived at the home at 11 a.m. and even after the repeated ringing of the bell, there was no response from inside.

Trending Photos

Suspicious Death? Tamil Nadu Police Begins Probe into Vani Jayaram's End

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case under suspicious death over the passing away of noted playback singer, Vani Jayaram after she was found dead in the house on Saturday.

Vani Jayaram, after the passing away of her husband Jayaram in 2018, was living alone in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai.

A maidservant Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at her residence, arrived at the home at 11 a.m. and even after the repeated ringing of the bell, there was no response from inside.

She immediately alerted Vani Jayaram's sister Uma and both of them entered the house with duplicate keys and found her dead on the floor of her bedroom. She had bruise marks on her forehead. Police were informed and her body was taken to Kilpauk hospital, Chennai for postmortem.

However, a forensic team of Tamil Nadu police is conducting an inspection at the residence of Vani Jayaram.

When contacted, Shekhar Deshmukh, DCP, Triplicane told IANS that the police are conducting an investigation and further details will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!