Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Abhinetri 2' to release on May 31

The first video song from Abhinetri 2 which was released recently has gone viral for all the right reasons. From being the first song to the smouldering hot Tamannaah Bhatia, the lead actress of the film. The makers, few days ago, have said that the film will be releasing on May 31, but there was no confirmation about it.

Recently, the actress has confirmed the release date of the film. She took her official Twitter handle to announce that the film will release on May 31.

Tamannaah, on Twitter, wrote, “Mark the date in your calendars #Abhinetri2 Directed by Vijay. Produced by Abhishek Nama & R Ravindran. Grand Release on May 31, 2019. #Abhinetri2onMay31st @PDdancing @Nanditasweta @SamCSmusic @AbhishekPicture @DoP_Bose #DirectorVijay’. (sic)

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures, in association with Trident Arts, Abhinetri 2 is the sequel of Abhinetri, which released in 2016. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also has Prabhudheva, Sonu Sood, Nanditha Swetha, Dimple Hayati, Kovai Sarala, Guru Somasundaram and Yogi Babu in vital roles.

Tamannaah is basking on the success of her recent outing F2- Fun and Frustration, which has become a blockbuster hit. She also has the Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Queen, which is titled That is Mahalakshmi. The teaser of this film was unveiled few months ago, and after that, the first single. Since a few months, there has been no update on the release date of the film. This film is directed by Prashanth Varma of Awe fame.