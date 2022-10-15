Telegu star Vishnu Manchu dismisses rumours claiming he had criticised Adipurush teaser, says ' want nothing but the best for...'

Chennai: Popular Telugu star Vishnu Manchu has trashed rumours that claimed he had come down heavily on the teaser of Prabhas-starrer `Adipurush`. Posting the picture of a rumour being spread, Vishnu Manchu on his timeline called it `fake news`.

The actor, according to rumours being spread, had allegedly said that he felt cheated by the makers of `Adipurush` and actor Prabhas.

"You got to prepare the audience. The visuals of Adipurush teaser look cartoonish. If you don`t prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get, " memes put out by rumour mongers quoted the actor as having said.

Trashing all these rumours, actor Vishnu Manchu quoted a rumour meme and said, "Fake News! As expected, some item raja trying to spread negative news just before `Ginna` release! I want nothing but the best for my darling brother Prabhas."

Here is the post shared by the star:

Fake News! As expected, some item raja trying to spread negative news just before #Ginna release



I want nothing but the best for my darling brother Prabhas. pic.twitter.com/Aa13Vw9XsK — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 15, 2022

`Ginna`, which is gearing up for release shortly, has been directed by Surya and features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.