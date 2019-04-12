Telugu song on Demonetisation goes viral

A song on demonetisation film the film titled Cash Cash is going viral for its meaningful lyrics. The song was released on April 9 by director Bobby and is all about the struggle a common man went through during the time of demonetisation

Taking a critical note on this move, the song highlighted the loopholes in it and a lot more. The lyrics like, “idi demonetisation, marutunda mana nation? Prasnisthe police station, idi mana globalization.” This means that lives of common people were in trouble as action was taken against them as they questioned the government on the new move.

Thatrom Thookrom is a Tamil film which caught the attention of many with its Demonetisation anthem sung by STR. Producer and Director Arul Kumar says "A same kind of song was a rage in Tamil and I feel the same will happen in Telugu too. I thank star director Bobby for launching this song".

After launching the song, director Bobby said "I heard the lyrics of this song which are very quirky and situation based. The manner in which the song depicts the problems people faced attracted me the most and I am eagerly looking forward to the film".

For the first time musician DJ Vasanth had written lyrics for a song in Telugu. A happy Vasanth said " When someone asked me to find a lyricist to pen this song, I myself decided to write it as the theme and situation of the demonstration was so good. I am confident that everyone will like this song"

The film has TeeJay, Sakthivel Kalkona, Nandu Suresh, Cheenu Mohan , Marimuthu , Kaali Venkat and others in key roles.