Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Trending pics from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s midnight birthday party with husband Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya hosted a small party for his dear Samantha Ruth Prabhu at home, baked a cake for her, and made her day extra special.

Trending pics from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s midnight birthday party with husband Naga Chaitanya
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

New Delhi: Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the sweetest birthday celebration with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya on Tuesday night. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, he hosted a small party for his dear wife at home, baked a cake for her, and made her day extra special. Picture from the midnight celebrations have been posted by Samantha on Instagram, along with a video of Naga Chaitanya preparing the cake for her.

“Family.... (no points for guessing what I am praying for),” she captioned her post, adding a heart emoticon. One of the pictures show Samantha praying before cutting the cake and another is a loved-up photo of the couple.

Check out her post here. It has got a whole lot of love from her fans and the comment thread is filled with birthday wishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family  .... (no points for guessing what I am praying for )

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Happy birthday, Samantha!

Samantha turned 33 today. She married Naga Chaitanya in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry and are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

On the professional front, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and later made four films together – ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, ‘Thrayam’, ‘Autonagar Surya’ and ‘Manam’.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’ while Naga Chaitanya has ‘Love Story’ and ‘NC 20’ in the pipeline.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuNaga ChaitanyaSamantha Ruth Prabhu birthdaySamantha Ruth Prabhu pics
