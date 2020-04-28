Trending pics from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s midnight birthday party with husband Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the sweetest birthday celebration with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya on Tuesday night. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, he hosted a small party for his dear wife at home, baked a cake for her, and made her day extra special. Picture from the midnight celebrations have been posted by Samantha on Instagram, along with a video of Naga Chaitanya preparing the cake for her.

“Family.... (no points for guessing what I am praying for),” she captioned her post, adding a heart emoticon. One of the pictures show Samantha praying before cutting the cake and another is a loved-up photo of the couple.

Check out her post here. It has got a whole lot of love from her fans and the comment thread is filled with birthday wishes.

Happy birthday, Samantha!

Samantha turned 33 today. She married Naga Chaitanya in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry and are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

On the professional front, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and later made four films together – ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, ‘Thrayam’, ‘Autonagar Surya’ and ‘Manam’.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’ while Naga Chaitanya has ‘Love Story’ and ‘NC 20’ in the pipeline.