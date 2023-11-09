Upcoming Tamil Original-Horror Series 'The Village' To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the premiere date of its highly anticipated upcoming Tamil horror, Original series The Village. Directed by Milind Rau, The Village, is a horror series inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works.

The show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family. A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.

“At Prime Video, our mission is to cater to the diverse tastes and prefernces of our customers. In recent years, we have observed a significant interest in genres like horror and suspense, both from within India and internationally,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & SEA, Prime Video.

"The Village holds a special place in our repertoire. Drawing inspiration from a graphic novel, the series presents a unique storyline that hasn’t yet been explored in the Indian horror entertainment landscape. Milind has brought his vision to life in the most magnificent way which is evident in the outstanding performances of the cast. The Village creates a visually striking and atmospheric world, filled with suspense, supernatural thrills, a compelling family drama, promising a captivating experience for the audiences.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our labor of love, The Village to global audiences,” said Milind Rau, creative producer and director. “I believe a good horror series or movie is one that can leave you terrified to step out alone at night, where the sound of a twig snapping makes your heart skip a beat, where shadows appear to come alive around you. And I want to bring that kind of viscerally scary content to those who enjoy this genre. With The Village, I believe each one of us—the cast and crew—have managed to bring a show that will be enjoyed not only by horror genre fanatics but also everyone who appreciates the unique storyline and cinematic excellence that it offers.”