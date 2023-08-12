Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up On Having A Crush On 'Kushi' Co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Kushi' has served the audience with sheer love and romance. While it gave a glimpse of the chemistry between the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it also ruled the audience's hearts with its amazing soulful music and enthralling visuals. Well, as the trailer piqued our curiosity to witness this love story on the big screen, Vijay Deverakonda spilled the beans that he had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On Koffee With Karan, Vijay Deverakonda was seen calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu an “incredible woman” and later on, he added, “She is a darling. She is amazing." During a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda commended Samantha’s commitment and expressed his longstanding admiration for the actress.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed, “She is someone I admired when I watched Em Maya Chesave and watched all her other films. It was like when you have a crush on an actress and when you love an actress on screen. When you work with her personally and she is working really hard and she is doing her best. I miss her here as my partner in this film.”



He continued, “I am sitting on the sofa and promoting this film alone. I miss her but she needs her time. We are all happy and we will do her job on her behalf. She is an amazing person and she did an incredible job in the film.”

'Kushi' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.