Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Nayanthara in SR Prabhu's next?

As per reports, heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has signed up for his second film in Tamil. It is said that the actor has joined hands with producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. This film is touted to be a love story and the going to be pretty different from the love stories Tamil audience have seen till now. A source revealed that Vijay was convinced in taking up the project as he liked the intense love story. Lady Superstar Nayanthara might team up with Vijay to play his love interest in this film. An official confirmation is awaited.

It is going to be a really big thing for Vijay if Nayanthara agrees to team up with him. The actress is also pretty busy with Airaa and is basking on the success of her latest outing Viswasam, an Ajith-starrer.

Vijay's debut film in Tamil is NOTA and it released last year to mixed responses at the theatres. The film was made in Tamil and Telugu but unfortunately, failed in living up to the expectations of the audience. At that time when NOTA released in Tamil, Vijay had already gained a lot of stardom and fans expected a lot and were excited to see him as a politician.

After a lot of delays and controversies, the film released on October 5th last year.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for Dear Comrade, a Bharat Tamma directorial, which has Rashmika Mandanna and Shruthi Ramachandran as the leading ladies. He is simultaneously shooting for Kranthi Madhav’s upcoming film which is yet to get a title.