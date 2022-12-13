Vijay Sethupathi shocks fans with drastic physical transformation, ‘Vikram’ actor’s selfie goes VIRAL

New Delhi: South actor Vijay Sethupathi constantly remains in the news for his impeccable acting skills. But this time, the actor has created buzz for some other reason. Recently, the actor posted a selfie of himself in which it looked as if he has undergone some massive weight transformation.

Fans of the actor could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the photo and took to the comments section to share their views and appreciation on the same. “Take my heart Sudden heart attacks be like this!!,” commented one user. “Sir ek dum se bhokal mai,” added another user with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Tamil film DSP, which released a few weeks ago. Fans of the actor also speculated that he looked like his usual self during the promotions of the film so the physical transformation seems a bit shocking.

See the picture

In the year 2022, Vijay Sethupathi had four releases, namely Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, ‘Maamanithan’, ‘19 (1) (a)’ and ‘DSP’. Vikram was one of the biggest hits of the year and the actor was praised for his performance as the villain in the film. Last year, he also won a National award for his performance as a transgender person in 2019 Tamil language film Super Deluxe.

Apart from this, he will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’.