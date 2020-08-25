हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohanlal

Viral: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan in a picture worth a thousand words

The epic picture has sent the internet into a meltdown. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealprithvi

New Delhi: Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan have come together for an epic photo that is worth a thousand words. The picture was shared by all of them on their respective Instagram timelines and it has sent the internet into a meltdown. 

Prithviraj posted a heart emoticon along with his post while Dulquer wrote, "Trifecta, familia." Mohanlal simply shared it without a caption. 

The photo, however, needs no caption when the three big stars share the frame Isn't it? 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @mohanlal @dqsalmaan

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Fans are wondering if the trio is collaborating for a project while some are just happy to see Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan together.

"Can't wait for this combo," read a comment on Dulquer's post. Another user wrote, "Just Mammootty missing."

Mammootty is also a big name of the industry. Dulquer is his son. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' while he also has 'Drishyam 2' and 'Ram' in the pipeline.

Prithviraj's upcoming film is 'Aadujeevitham' and on the other hand, Dulquer has 'Kurup' in the pipeline.

