close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram Sahadev

Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu to release on May 24

Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu, which marks the debut of Vikram Sahadev, will hit the screens on May 24. The film has Priyanka Jain in the lead role and music has been composed by Hari Goura. This film is directed by Raghu Jaya.

Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu to release on May 24

Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu, which marks the debut of Vikram Sahadev, will hit the screens on May 24. The film has Priyanka Jain in the lead role and music has been composed by Hari Goura. This film is directed by Raghu Jaya.

 The film stars Vikram Sahidev as the main lead.  It's coming with the caption 'A story of Brave Heart'.  Produced by Lagadapati Sridhar on Ramalakshmi Cine Creations and presented by Lagadapati Sirisha, the film has got U/A certification.

 Producer Lagadapati Sridhar says, "All the songs and promotional videos have got a terrific response.  The story infuses the elements of revenge and anger.  There is also a beautiful love story in it.  Director Raghu Jaya has made it as a slice-of-life movie.  It's both realistic and raw.  Everybody is saying that Vikram Sahidev's acting and dialogue-delivery in the Trailer are so good.  He is looking aggressive.  Director Sukumar garu appreciated him while unveiling the trailer recently.  We are hoping that the audience will bless Vikram after watching the movie.  'Yevadu Takkuva Kaadu' will impress all sections of audience."  

 

 

 

Tags:
Vikram SahadevA story of Brave HeartYevadu Takkuva Kaadhu
Next
Story

Ram Pothineni's special gift to Charmme Kaur

Must Watch

PT24M1S

Maha Exit Poll 2019: Lok Sabha election result predictions