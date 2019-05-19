Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu to release on May 24

Yevadu Takkuva Kaadhu, which marks the debut of Vikram Sahadev, will hit the screens on May 24. The film has Priyanka Jain in the lead role and music has been composed by Hari Goura. This film is directed by Raghu Jaya.

The film stars Vikram Sahidev as the main lead. It's coming with the caption 'A story of Brave Heart'. Produced by Lagadapati Sridhar on Ramalakshmi Cine Creations and presented by Lagadapati Sirisha, the film has got U/A certification.

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar says, "All the songs and promotional videos have got a terrific response. The story infuses the elements of revenge and anger. There is also a beautiful love story in it. Director Raghu Jaya has made it as a slice-of-life movie. It's both realistic and raw. Everybody is saying that Vikram Sahidev's acting and dialogue-delivery in the Trailer are so good. He is looking aggressive. Director Sukumar garu appreciated him while unveiling the trailer recently. We are hoping that the audience will bless Vikram after watching the movie. 'Yevadu Takkuva Kaadu' will impress all sections of audience."