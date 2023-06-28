Breaking Monotony In Marriages: Top 5 Fantasies Of Married People In India

Every love connection demands intimacy, and partners strive to keep their union passionate and exciting. Over time, it's common to establish a routine in the bedroom, which could make it seem monotonous and dull. Married people can spice things up in a variety of ways by exploring, trying new things, and spicing up the routine.

Sharing her view on the same Sybill Shidell, Country Manager, Gleeden India, says, “Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality and deepening your connection with your partner. However, it is essential to establish boundaries and prioritize the well-being of everyone involved. It is up to each couple to decide what works best for them, whether it is exploring alternative sexual experiences or using new sex toys to add some excitement. Communication and mutual respect are key to any successful relationship.”

To understand how married people are stepping out of the routine and prepared to explore the novel aspects of the partnership, here's a look at the top five fantasies of married people in India:

Exploring The Wild Side

The fact that arranged marriages are popular in India and restrict people from having a sexual identity before being married may be the cause of people's desire to have sexual interactions with someone other than their current spouse. 19 per cent of male respondents and 18 per cent of female respondents in Gleeden's survey said they had fantasies about having several partners to enhance their sex lives. Surprisingly, Tier-2 city residents fantasise about having more than one sexual partner, with Guwahati receiving 26 per cent of the vote, Ludhiana receiving 19 per cent, and Jaipur receiving 18 per cent of the vote. In terms of fantasising about several relationships, respondents from Tier-1 cities are not far behind, with Kolkata at 21 per cent, Delhi coming in at 19 per cent, Mumbai at 24 per cent, and Bangalore at 16 per cent.

A Night Of Impulse

The excitement and spontaneity of a one-night stand are what give it its delight. It is a method to enjoy a fleeting moment of desire while breaking up the routine of a long-term marriage. The survey portrays that 23 per cent of males and 20 per cent of females want to have a one-night stand with a person different from their current partner. It further states that 31 per cent from Kolkata, 24 per cent from Delhi, 26 per cent from Mumbai, and 22 per cent from Bangalore are up for the same. Interestingly Tier 2 cities win the race where 33 per cent of respondents from Guwahati, 22 per cent from Patna, and 20 per cent from Ahmedabad come up for the same.

The Art Of Flirting

In Indian culture, flirting is frequently seen with contempt. However, a lot of married people in India fantasise about flirting with someone other than their spouse. Flirting is a strategy to make yourself feel wanted and attractive, and it may greatly increase your confidence. The survey states that 26 per cent of males and 22 per cent of females imagine themselves flirting in real life but not with their current partner.

A Click Away

In India, married people frequently indulge in the dream of virtual flirting since it enables them to explore their fantasies without physically stepping outside of their marriage. According to the survey, 31 per cent of males and 24 per cent of females fantasise about flirting virtually with someone but not their partner.

Fantasy Or Reality

The final fantasy on our list is having sex with our current partner while fantasising about a renowned person. In India, both men and women share this common desire. It allows one to engage in some fantasy and investigate their sexual urges. The survey justifies that 26 per cent of males and 22 per cent of females imagine themselves having sex with someone other than their current partner.