Valentine's Day 2023: Say it With Coffee! 4 Unique Recipes for That Amazing Date!
Here are some delicious coffee recipes - celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone over a coffee date
- Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14
- Valentine's Week is from February 7-14, and it kickstarts with Rose Day
- Whip up some coffee with a twist for your special someone
Trending Photos
Even though we celebrate love every day, make this Valentine's Day extra special by being especially loving and appreciative of your loved ones. And, as the adage goes, coffee speaks for itself, it's time to adapt it into your preferred method of communication with some seriously delicious coffee recipes chosen just for you. From Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, here are some Valentine's Day coffee recipes that are incredibly romantic, fun, and easy to make.
BLACK FOREST COFFEE
If you love Black Forest cake, I'm sure you will love this coffee with whipped cream, chocolate and yes cherries. Makes it a perfect Valentine's Day drink.
Ingredients:
- Single shot of Espresso or French press coffee
- 10ml vanilla syrup
- 3 cherries
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate shavings
Directions:
- Brew espresso into a glass cup, stretch it into hot water or make French press coffee.
- Mix vanilla syrup to coffee and mix it well.
- Top it with whipped cream, garnish with cherries, enjoy.
RED VELVET LATTE
A real decadent treat to start your Valentine`s day right, the chocolate, strawberry drink is easy to make and combines perfect flavours for love!
Ingredients
- Single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee
- 15ml chocolate sauce
- 15ml strawberry syrup
- 150 ml whole milk
- Whipped cream for topping
- 2 fresh strawberries for garnish
- Chocolate shavings for garnish
Directions
- Freshly brew espresso, add chocolate sauce and whisk to make it more frothy.
- In warm milk, add strawberry syrup and make it thick and combine.
- In a glass mug, add espresso and chocolate mix, top it with milk and strawberry syrup mix.
- Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and fresh strawberries.
COLDBREW WITH EXTRA LOVE
This Valentine's Day, cold brew recipes that will be sure to keep you cool while the day heats up.
Ingredients
- 250ml cold brew
- 30ml strawberry puree
- Chocolate shavings for topping
- Whole milk for foam
- 6-8 ice cubes
- 2 fresh strawberries
Directions
- If you have a cocktail shaker, take cold brew and strawberry puree and shake it well, or just take both in a glass and mix.
- Make some cold milk foam to add to drink, and top it with ice cubes.
- Garnish with chocolate shavings and two fresh strawberries, and enjoy the beautiful looking cold brew with your loved one.
BERRY VERY MOCHA
It's like chocolate and berries were meant to be together. This berry mocha coffee drink will remind you of eating one of those chocolate-covered berries.
Ingredients
- Single shot of Espresso or Moka Pot coffee
- 15ml raspberry syrup
- 15ml chocolate sauce
- 150 ml whole milk
- Whipped cream optional
Directions
- In a mug of freshly brewed espresso, mix chocolate sauce.
- Steam and froth milk with raspberry syrup and pour it into a mug.
- Garnish with whipped cream for a more sweet and creamer option.
Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: Why Red is Considered the Colour of Love
Live Tv
More Stories