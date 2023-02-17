topStoriesenglish2574241
Indian Celebrities Who are Proud Owners of Indian Breed Dogs- Check List Here

There are several Indian celebrities who are proud owners of Indian breed dogs. These celebrities are helping to raise awareness about the uniqueness and beauty of Indian breed dogs and promoting their conservation.

Indian celebs communicate to us that we are aware of how highly they appreciate their dogs. They lavishly display their devotion to them through daily Instagram postings and several photo shoots with their stunning pets. A four-foot-tall mantra with a positive message is present. When you have a furry friend at home, a simple woof and cuddle can make you grin. Bollywood stars are not immune to their allure. Most Indian celebrities have international rare dog breeds but only a few know that many Indian celebrities have Indian dog breeds as well.

There are several Indian celebrities who are proud owners of Indian breed dogs. Here are a few examples:

Anushka Sharma

The Bollywood actress is a proud owner of a Labrador Retriever as well as a rescued Indian Pariah dog. She often shares pictures of her pets on social media.

John Abraham

The actor is a passionate animal lover and owns several pets, including an Indian breed dog named Bailey. He is often seen walking his dog in public.

Kalki Koechlin

The actress is known for her love for animals and is a proud owner of a rescued Indian breed dog named Candy.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hood is a proud owner of a dog named Bambi for sure. Randeep regularly posts picture with his Indian breed.

Alia Bhatt

The Bollywood actress is a proud owner of two cats as well as an Indian breed dog named Edward.

Mahesh Babu

The South Indian actor owns an Indian breed dog named Pluto and often shares pictures of him on social media.

