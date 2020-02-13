हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie top celebrity couple reconciliation list

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 per cent -- eight per cent ahead of third-placed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie top celebrity couple reconciliation list

Los Angeles: Fans want Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to reconcile according to a new most-wanted celebrity couple reconciliation list.

In a new OnBuy.com Valentine's Day-themed survey, 27 per cent of voters named Pitt and Jolie, the celebrity couple they would most like to see back together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 per cent -- eight per cent ahead of third-placed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

"High School Musical" stars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder complete the top five, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom make the top 10.

 

Tags:
Brad PittAngelina Joliecelebrity couple reconciliation list
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian caught kissing hubby Kanye in public

Must Watch

PT7M43S

Bomb explodes in Lucknow Court, Live Bomb found