Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma are engaged

Duff has a six-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Hilary Duff and her singer beau Matthew Koma are now engaged.

The couple announced their engagement on Thursday with Duff sharing two images of the sparkler on her Instagram. She captioned the image: "He asked me to be his wife."

Koma then posted the same photographs with the sweet message: "I asked my best friend to marry me... Hilary Duff."

The news of their engagement comes nearly seven months after the birth of their first child, a girl they named Banks Violet Blair.

Duff has a six-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress has been open about her challenges while pregnant and in post-pregnancy. 

She had recently shared a photograph of herself breastfeeding her daughter and said how difficult it's been pumping while at work.

 

