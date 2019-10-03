Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to split custody of daughter

Los Angeles: After breaking up with each other, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have decided to share equal custody of their daughter, Stormi.

A source told US Weekly: "It will be 50/50, but it's not a point of contention. It's really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work."

Kylie and Travis are taking a break after more than two years together.

"Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," added another insider.

They both started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in 2018.

Earlier this year, rumours started doing the rounds on the Internet that Travis had allegedly cheated on Kylie.