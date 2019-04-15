Malaika Arora breaks her silence on wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's budding romance has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. The couple was rumoured to tie the knot on April 19, however that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon.

Recently, when Malaika was enquired about her impending wedding with Arjun, she outrightly denied the rumours. “There is no truth to these silly speculations, " she told Bombay Times.

They made their first public appearance together when they were seated next to each other during a fashion show in 2018. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular spotting at various parties and dos in Mumbai.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time. The first poster of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted was also unveiled on April 15, 2019.

Recently, Malaika shared pictures of her vacay from the Maldives and Arjun too posted a picture of his separately from the island spot. But neither of them shared a picture together, leaving fans confused about whether they went together or not.