Nick Jonas posts emotional note for Priyanka Chopra on their first date anniversary-See pic

New Delhi: The most happening couple in B-town and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra completed a year of togetherness on May 26.

On the special day, Nick took to Instagram to post a loving note for his wifey.

Sharing a dreamy picture of himself and PeeCee on Instagram, Nick wrote, "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. @priyankachopra."

To which Priyanka wrote, "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs.. "

PeeCee and Nick made heads turn at Cannes 2019 with their stunning appearances. The couple was in pretty much in sync with this year's camp theme.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka wrapped up the shoot for 'The Sky is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling