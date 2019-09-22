Rumoured lovebirds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria step out for a dinner date- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's closeness has raised many eyebrows. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the pictures tell a different story.

On Saturday evening, Aadar and Tara were spotted at Bastian in Bandra. The couple played hide and seek with the paparazzi but they were successful in capturing the rumoured couple.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Tara and Aadar are the new best friends in town and the two have been inseparable ever since they first met. The young actors are frequently spotted hanging out with each other at a suburban restaurant.

Tara was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra. On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about Tara's budding romance with one of the former students. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.

Tara was also to 'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter and 'Bazaar' fame Rohan Mehra. On the professional front, she will next be seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019.