Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Moon’s orbit, ISRO confirms ‘all systems are healthy’

Following this, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles, says ISRO.

Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Moon’s orbit, ISRO confirms ‘all systems are healthy’
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@isro

India’s Chandrayaan-2 on Tuesday morning successfully entered the Moon’s orbit. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a statement confirming the Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-2 at 9.02 am on Tuesday.

A statement released by ISRO read, “Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019) at 0902 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of manoeuvre was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.”

“Following this, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface. Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enters into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking maneuvers to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019,” the statement further read.

The Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru is continuously monitoring “the health of the spacecraft”. The ISTRAC is aided by the Indian Deep Space Network (ISDN) antennas at Bylalu near Bengaluru.

ISRO further confirmed that “all the systems of Chandrayaan-2 are healthy”.

After Chandrayaan-2's insertion into the lunar orbit, ISRO will carry out four more orbit maneuvers (August 21, 28, 30 and September 1) to enter it into its final orbit passing over lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface.

Subsequently, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2, 2019.

According to ISRO, two orbit maneuvers will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, 2019.

