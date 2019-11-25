ISRO tweets pictures of PSLV-C47 chronicling its journey towards launchpad

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to post pictures of India`s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, mapping its journey from the vehicle assembly building towards the launch pad.

"Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," tweeted ISRO.

Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019

On November 21, ISRO had informed that the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 which was scheduled for November 25 at 0928 hours, has been tentativley rescheduled for November 27 at 0928 hours from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, subject to weather conditions.

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US on the November 27 from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America (USA) as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

ISRO had opened the online registration for witnessing launch of PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 from the launch view gallery at the space centre on November 20.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.