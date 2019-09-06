ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 timeline: A look at India's historic moon mission

New Delhi: India will script history on September 7 when its moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will land on moon's south polar region, a place which remains unexplored till now. The Lander Vikram is scheduled to touch down on the surface of the moon on September 7 between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

The spacecraft revolved around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days and then began its journey to the moon on August 14.

Chandrayaan-2's landing on the south pole of the moon is a milestone India and for the world too and all eyes are on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today.

As India is all set to script history, let's have a look at how the events unfolded:

June 28, 2019

GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan 2: Assembly of the batteries for all stages of launch vehicle completed.

June 29, 2019

Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram.

Vikram lander (assembled with Pragyan Rover) integrated with Orbiter.

June 30, 2019

Electrical checks and pyro arming of the vehicle completed.

Launch vehicle battery charging completed.

July 1, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 gets ready for integration with GSLV launcher.

July 2, 2019

Equipment bay camera cowling assembly completed.

Radio frequency checks completed with Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft.

Payload fairing assembly in progress.

July 5, 2019

Link checks for lander & orbiter from ground station in progress.

Vehicle phase 3 level 2A checks completed.

July 4, 2019

Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed.

July 6, 2019

Launch vehicle ready for movement to launch pad.

July 7, 2019

GSLV MkIII-M1 moved to launch pad.

July 9, 2019

Routing and termination of pyros, pressure sensors, Umbilical Connection Unit(UCU) separation connector cables end to end checks completed.

July 10, 2019

Shroud final assembly completed.

Cryogenic stage (C25) On Board Elementary checks completed.

Liquid stage (L110) control system checks completed.

July 11, 2019

Launch Vehicle battery charging carried out.



July 14, 2019

The launch countdown of GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 commenced.

July 15, 2019

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch was called off.

July 18, 2019

CHANDRAYAAN -2 LAUNCH RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 22.

July 22, 2019

GSLV MkIII-M1 Successfully Launches Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

July 24, 2019

First earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 48 seconds.

July 26, 2019

Second earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully today at 0108 hrs (IST).

July 29, 2019

Third earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully at 1512 hrs (IST).

August 2

Fourth earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.

August 4, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander captures first set of images of earth.

August 6, 2019

Fifth earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.

August 14, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

August 20, 2019

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver completed successfully. The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit.

August 21, 2019

Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.

August 22, 2019

Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-2 LI4 Camera.

(Credit: ISRO)

August 28, 2019

Third Lunar Orbit maneuver performed.

August 30, 2019

Fourth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed.

September 1, 2019

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully.

(Credit: ISRO)

September 2, 2019

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru.

September 3, 2019

The first de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully. The duration of the maneuver was 4 seconds.

September 4, 2019

The second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully. The duration of the maneuver was 9 seconds.

September 7, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to finally touch down on the south polar region of moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first-ever expedition to the south pole of the moon and the mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Bengaluru to witness the historic moment live. About 60-70 school students will also join PM Modi.

The landing of Vikram lander will be followed by the Pragyan Rover roll out, from inside it, between 5.30 am to 6.30 am.

ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan is also scheduled to address a press conference between 8.00 am to 9.00 am on September 7.