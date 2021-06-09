South African woman claims of 'creating new record' after giving birth to 10 babies in single delivery

A South African woman has claimed that she has given birth to 10 babies in what could be a new Guinness World Record.

The 37-year-old woman identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole is said to be in good health after her delivery which was by a caesarean section around 29 weeks into her pregnancy at a hospital in Pretoria on Monday evening, the BBC reported quoting official sources.

Gosiame's husband Teboho Tsotetsi says they were astonished at the birth of decuplets as the scans of the womb had showed only eight. "It's seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," he told South Africa's Pretoria News.

Gosiame from Gauteng said that her pregnancy was natural and that she did not undergo any fertility treatments.

Menwhile, Guinness World Records told the BBC it was investigating the case.

“Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,” a spokesperson told The Post on Tuesday.

The feat has not been confirmed by doctors or the Guinness World Records. If confirmed, Gosiame's 10-child delivery will be the first-known case of decuplets.

Gosiame previously gave birth to twins, who are now six years old.

Last month, 25-year-old Halima Cissé from Mali gave birth to nine babies, who are reportedly doing well at a clinic in Morocco.