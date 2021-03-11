COVID-19 fresh cases up by 51% in Tamil Nadu over last 16 days causes concern

Chennai: In a message advising caution, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has urged the public to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols. It also cites that there has been a spike of 51.81% in the daily positive cases over the last 16 days.

As per the state government’s daily health bulletins, Tamil Nadu recorded 449 new cases on February 22nd, but on Wednesday, March 10th, the figure has risen to 671 daily cases, of which 275 are in Chennai. During the period, the daily tests conducted has been hovering between 50,000-60,000. Currently, the state has 4,207 active cases.

The twitter post of the agency emphasized on conserving the hard earned victory over Corona and asked people to respect the sacrifices of frontline workers.

Over the last couple of days State Health Secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by a team of health department and civic body workers has been conducting surprise checks at crowded markets and commercial spaces in Chennai to check for Covid-19 protocol violations.

Besides urging people to wear masks, following physical distancing norms, he also urged them to wash their hands regularly and maintain hygiene. The Health Secretary also ordered civic body staff to levy a fine of Rs.200 on those violating the mandatory mask-wearing rules. It was also stated that over Rs.13crore had been collected in fines for Covid-19 protocol violations from more than 14 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu.

Such inspections are being conducted at a time when Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and few other states are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. Dr. Radhakrishnan said that special attention was being given to districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu.

Dr Radhakrishnan added that passengers entering Tamil Nadu from abroad, have to produce a negative RT-PCR test result from 72 hours ago, on entry. However, in the case of passengers from the UK, they would have to further undergo an RT-PCR test at the Chennai airport, on arrival.

Thus far, Tamil Nadu has seen 8.56lakh Covid cases, 8.40lakh recoveries and 12,530 deaths.