Cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in next 48 hours, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain accompanied by strong winds warning in isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 48 hours on Thursday.

Thunderstorm activity will also intensify with gusty winds upto 60 kmph and lightning.

A low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm between April 27 and 29, which will lead to moderate to heavy rainfail across coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The coastal areas also will witness heavy rainfall beginning early next week, the IMD said in a statement.

“A well low pressure area lies over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal and into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is very likely to move northwestwards along & off east coast of Srilanka near north Tamilnadu coast on 30th April 2019,” said the IMD.

“Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 25th. It would gradually increase becoming squally wind peed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over East Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 26th; gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on 27th; 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along & off Sri Lanka coast on 28th and 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Sri Lanka coast and off Tamilnadu & Puducherry coast on 29th,” it added.