Movable properties of J Jayalalithaa: 601 kg Silver, 4.3 kg Gold, 10000 apparel, 8300 books and more!

Over four kg gold, 601 kg silver, as many as 8,376 books, 10,438 dress material and other cloth and puja items are among the numerous things that figure in the list of movable properties of late chief minister J Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The total number of movable properties comes to 32,721 items.

The late AIADMK supremo had lived at 'Veda Nilayam', a three-storeyed building, before she breathed her last in December 2016, and the state government had in 2017 announced converting the posh property into a memorial.

The state government will transfer the movable and immovable properties to the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation, which is to be formed for making arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had promulgated an ordinance, in May, for the state government to take temporary possession of the residence in order to convert it into a memorial.

The Ordinance which is known as Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader) Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Ordinance, 2020, furnishes the list of movable and immovable properties that belonged to the late film star in her Poes Garden residence. The immovable properties are 13 trees and the three-storeyed sprawling bungalow measuring over 21,000 sq ft and stands on ten grounds of prime real estate, at the heart of Chennai.

Here’s the full list of movable properties:

(Items--Numbers)

1. Gold--14 items (4 Kg and 372 grams)

2. Silver--867 items (601 Kg and 424 grams)

3. Silver Items (Small Utensils)--162 items

4. Televisions--11

5. Refrigerators--10

6. Air Conditioners--38

7. Furniture (Except Kitchen Racks)-- 556

8. Kitchen Utensils--6514

9. Kitchen Racks and Furniture--12

10. Cutlery Items (Showcase)--1055

11. Pooja Utensils--15

12. Dress Materials / Towels / Bed Sheets / Other Cloth items / Pillow Covers / Curtains / Footwear--10438

13. Telephones / Mobile phone--29

14. Kitchen Electrical Items--221

15. Electrical Accessories--251

16. Books--8376

17. Mementoes--394

18. Documents like License, Court documents and IT Statements--653

19. Stationery Items--253

20. Furnishing Accessories--1712

21. Carry cases (Suitcases)--65

22. Cosmetic Items--108

23. Clocks--6

24. Canon Xerox Machine--1

25. Laser Printer T 1588--1

26. Miscellaneous Items--959

Incidentally, the state government had on July 25 deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the city Civil Court for acquiring Veda Nilayam. Of the sum, Rs 36.9 crore would be paid towards IT and wealth tax arrears which Jayalalithaa had reportedly owed the Income Tax department, thus freeing it of any encumbrances.