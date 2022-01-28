Tamil Nadu schools, colleges to open from February 1, no night curfew from January 30

CHENNAI: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to withdraw the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am due to the Covid-19 situation and announced that schools will re-open for students of Classes 1-12 from February 1.

The DMK government has also withdrawn the complete lockdown on January 30 (Sunday). The decision I this regard was taken following a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, which was also attended by state’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials.

Considering the future of the students, livelihood of the people, employment and economy, the Chief Minister ordered certain relaxations in the state which will be in place from February 1-15.

Among those measures, schools for students of Classes I-XII will commence from February 1. Except for colleges that serve as Covid care centres, the rest of the institutes, universities and training centres can operate from February 1.

It has also been decided that social, cultural, and political gatherings across the state will remain restricted. People have been asked to follow Covid-related guidelines issued by the state election commission during the urban local body polls.

While playschools and nursery classes will not be allowed to function, exhibitions, cultural events, both by government and private bodies, will remain restricted. The state government has allowed hotels, restaurants, mess, etc to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to participate in marriages, while 50 will be permitted for funerals. Textiles and jewellery showrooms have been asked to ensure that the customers are not exceeding 50 per cent of the total capacity.

Clubs, gyms, yoga centres, multiplex/theatres, indoor auditoriums, beauty parlours/saloons, and spas can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Amusement Parks, excluding water sports, can also run at 50 per cent capacity. People staying in containment zones will be allowed to move out only for essential activities.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 28,515 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 32,52,751. With 53 casualties, the toll reached 37,412. As many as 28,620 recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving 2,13,534 active cases in the state. Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate currently stands at 19.42 per cent.

