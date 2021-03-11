हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Veteran actor Senthil joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly election

Senthil has acted with all major Tamil stars and is known across generations for his comedy roles as a part of the hit duo Goundamani-Senthil. He, however, hasn't been very active in the cinema industry in recent years. 

ZeeNews Image

Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election, popular actor and veteran comedian Senthil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was inducted into the party in presence of state President L Murugan and National general secretary CT Ravi among others at the state party headquarters.

The senior actor was earlier with the AIADMK and later with the TTV Dinakaran-led AMMK.

In recent years, several popular actors have joined the saffron party in Tamil Nadu. Gautami, Kushboo Sundar, Radha Ravi, Namitha, Gangai Amaren, S Ve Shekhar are among the names from the cine industry. A few months back, producer and actor Ramkumar, son of the late Sivaji Ganesan, too had joined the party.

As a part of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is contesting in 20 assembly constituencies, in the polls that are scheduled for April 6th. 

Currently, BJP doesn't have any MLA in Tamil Nadu and is making serious attempts to foray into Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape by securing wins in assembly constituencies.

