2020 iPhones to have 3D ToF sensor in rear camera: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to incorporate Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensing rear camera system in next year's iPhone models.

Earlier there were rumours that a ToF sensor might be introduced as part of the 2019 line-up of iPhones but the sensor would just not be ready in time this year, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.

In addition, the Cupertino-based company is also planning to use Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in the cameras of the 2020 iPhones.

VCSEL is a key component of Apple's TrueDepth camera that also powers features like Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

Last year, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ToF 3D rear cameras would make a debut with the 2020 iPads before making their way to the 2020 iPhones.

Next year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models with significant specification upgrades, media reports suggest.

While three iPhones are expected to come with OLED screens and display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch, the devices would also have 5G connectivity. The fourth iPhone is expected to feature an iPhone 8-like design and come without 5G connectivity or OLED panel.