Airtel

Airtel rolls out 3 new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans ahead of IPL 2021 Phase 2: Price, validity, benefits

Airtel’s three new recharge plans also offer tons of high speed data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Xstream Premium, among other digital subscriptions. 

Airtel rolls out 3 new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans ahead of IPL 2021 Phase 2: Price, validity, benefits

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has launched three new Disney+ Hotstar plans ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 from September 19. The three new plans that offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 2798. 

Airtel’s three new plans also offer tons of data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Xstream Premium, among other digital subscriptions.

Airtel Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar plan

The newly launched Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar plan offers 3GB of high-speed data per day. Customers can also avail unlimited calling service with the recharge plan that comes with a validity of 28 days. 

Airtel Rs 699 Disney+ Hotstar plan 

The Rs 699 Disney+ Hotstar plan offers more or less similar benefits with extended validity. Customers recharging for Rs 699 will get 2 GB of high-speed data under the new plan that comes offers a validity of 56 days.

Airtel Rs 2798 Disney+ Hotstar plan 

The Rs 2798 Disney+ Hotstar plan, which has been launched by Airtel, comes with a 356 days validity. Customers get high-speed data for a complete year under the plan that also offers several OTT subscriptions, including Wynk Music, Xstream Premium and of course Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read: Sensex crosses 58K, Nifty tops 17,300: SBI, HCL Tech in focus in early trade

Customers can opt for the new plans by recharging their mobile number with the respective amount. You can recharge your smartphone either online via the Airtel Thanks app or any other digital recharging platform or via offline retail shops. Also Read: PNB urges NCLAT to quash Jet Airways rescue plan, here’s why

