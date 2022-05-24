New Delhi: Indian commercial telecom carriers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may raise the prices of their prepaid plans again by Diwali 2022, as per a new report. Prepaid tariffs would rise by 10% to 12% as a result of the new increase. Back in November 2021, the three telecom companies raised the prices of their prepaid plans.

It was projected that telcos would increase ARPU (average revenue per user) by another 10-12 percent, bringing it to Rs 200, Rs 185, and Rs 135 for Airtel and Vodafone Idea, respectively.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea stated in November 2021 that they would be hiking prepaid charges by up to 20%-25%. Popular low-tier plans, such as the Rs 79 plan, increased to Rs 99, while higher-tier plans experienced a three-digit price hike. After the change, Airtel's 2GB per day plan with 84-day validity went up from Rs 698 to Rs 839.

After the hike, data boosters that cost Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 251 for 3GB, 12GB, and 50GB were also priced at Rs 58, Rs 118, and Rs 301. The greater ARPU will allow Airtel to "enable major investments required in networks and spectrum" as well as roll out 5G services in the country, according to a statement released at the time.