Amazon app quiz today, October 30, 2022: To win Rs 2,500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 2,500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read:

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 30, 2022:

1. Which Olympic medalist will face trial for murder in connection with the death of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar?

Answer: Sushil Kumar

2. Who plays the role of Sherlock Holmes in the movie 'Enola Holmes 2'?

Answer: Henry Cavill

3. Indian origin Suella Braverman held which post in the UK government from which she resigned?

Answer: Home Secretary

4. This is the Shanti Stupa. It is located in which of these places?

Answer: Leh

5. This is a sculpture of which famous actress?

Answer: Marilyn Monroe

How to play the quiz?

- Open the amazon quiz app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.