Amazon Apple Days sale: Get Rs 5,400 off on iPhone 11, check top 5 deals

New Deli: Leading e-commerce giant Amazon.in has kicked off Apple Days sale offering deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook.

The sale Started on Saturday (July 18) and will continue until July 25. Customers can get iPhone 11 series for prices as low as Rs 62,900, Amazon is offering Rs 5,400 off on iPhone 11 base model.

One can also avail an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. During Apple Days, customers will also receive deals on latest Apple accessories by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad and flat Rs 1,000 off on Apple Watch series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

One can also avail an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are top 5 deals for today

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - White

MRP Rs 68,300

Sale Price Rs 62,900

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) - Gold

MRP Rs 77,560.00

Sale Price Rs 41,500

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) - Midnight Green

MRP Rs 1,31,900

Up to Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank cards

Apple Watch Series 3

MRP Rs 23,900

Flat Rs 1000 off on HDFC Bank cards

Apple MacBook Pro- Space Grey

MRP Rs 1,99,900

Up to Rs 7000 off on HDFC Bank cards